Neighbors upset with how early construction crews are starting work at old Sgt. Jasper site

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors near Colonial Lake in downtown Charleston are frustrated with how early construction crews are starting work at the old Sergeant Jasper site.
The Beach Company broke ground in August 2018 on "The Jasper", a luxury 12-story mixed-use building. The new building will feature housing, shops and office space.
The 17-story Sergeant Jasper was built 67 years ago but sat empty for years. After years of negotiations, city council gave the Beach Company approval for the new building.
More than a year after breaking ground, construction is still ongoing and neighbors say the timing of construction is getting disruptive.
Andrew Geer, who lives near the construction site, says he has started seeing crews getting to the site as early as 4:15 a.m.
“I mean it woke me up and I didn’t go back to sleep,” Geer said.
Geer said there are many people who live in the area who are doctors, nurses and medical students in addition to people with kids who go to school.
“It’s very disruptive,” Geer said. “With the lake there, it echoes all through the area and it’s loud.”
Those with the City of Charleston say they are aware construction noise is an issue.
“Quality of life for our residents is obviously job number one for us,” Jacob Lindsey, the city’s Director of Planning, said. “When we hear about complaints due to construction noise we always take them seriously.”
Lindsey explained they do plan on bringing the ordinance before council again before the end of the year.
