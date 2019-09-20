New effort underway to find a new home for iconic Folly Boat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new effort is underway to find a new home for the Folly Boat.
For the last two years the boat has been stuck in the marsh behind Chris John's house on Sol Legare Road on James Island.
In 1989, Hurricane Hugo moved the boat from Backman's Seafood to Folly Road where it stayed until 2017.
In 2017, Tropical Storm Irma sent the boat from Folly Road into John's dock, destroying it.
“To be honest I would like to wake up in the mornings and not look out there and see the boat,” John said Friday. “Having the boat gone would give me the ability to work on my dock and get my dock rebuilt.”
John thought he had finally found a new home for the boat on Folly Road, but the plans fell through.
He's using the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Hugo to regenerate interest in getting the boat moved.
John’s girlfriend is on board with him.
“It’s such an iconic part of Charleston and Folly Beach, and people love the boat. But it’s like it hasn’t been in sight, people have not been able to access it,” said Shelby Ring.
John and his friends have formed a non-profit called Save the Folly Boat in hopes money can be raised to find the boat a home.
