Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for two people in connection to man’s death

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people in connection to a man’s death.
Investigators are looking for 25-year-old Joshua Nyrell Davis and 24-year-old Daniel Goodwin in connection with the death of a Bowman man on Tuesday.
"We have developed these two individuals as persons who may have information in this case,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you know them or know where they can be located, please let us know.”
Investigators were notified just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday after a caller reported finding a 55-year-old man lying dead on the floor inside his Dibble Street home.
“Witnesses said they last saw the victim alive around 2 p.m. that day when the victim was asking about a tool,” OCSO officials said."Other witnesses said that earlier they saw two black males sitting in a green Honda Accord in the victim’s yard."
The sheriff’s office describes Goodwin as a black male standing about 5 foot six inches tall and weighing around 150.
“Davis is 5 foot six and around 140 pounds,” the sheriff’s office said.
If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
