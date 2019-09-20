Police arrest man suspected in shooting at Charleston hotel parking lot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man suspected in a shooting at a Charleston hotel parking lot.
The Charleston Police Department arrested 33-year-old John Moses Cabrera on Wednesday night. He was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
According to police, the victim was found in the lobby of the hotel suffering from a gunshot wound.
Authorities believed the victim met with an acquaintance in the parking lot when he was shot and then ran into the lobby of the hotel.
The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.