Police arrest man suspected in shooting at Charleston hotel parking lot

The Charleston Police Department arrested 33-year-old John Moses Cabrera on Wednesday night. (Source: CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff | September 20, 2019 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 3:24 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man suspected in a shooting at a Charleston hotel parking lot.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 33-year-old John Moses Cabrera on Wednesday night. He was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Cabrera’s arrest stems from an incident on Aug. 29 when police officers responded to the Comfort Inn parking lot in the 100 block of Bee Street.

According to police, the victim was found in the lobby of the hotel suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities believed the victim met with an acquaintance in the parking lot when he was shot and then ran into the lobby of the hotel.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

