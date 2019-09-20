Rare recording of King speech in Charleston sold for $55,000 in NY auction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rare audio tapes from a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 1967 speech in Charleston sold for $55,000 in an auction in New York City Thursday night.
Back in 2012, the family of a newspaper reporter located in Summerville found a 40-minute audio recording of the speech from that July day.
According to Guernsey’s auction house, the lot that was auctioned also included the original Sony tape recorder used to tape the speech, articles of Sloan’s clothing, and the recording of a Ku Klux Klan meeting the night before King’s speech.
The family had never listened to the tapes until 2012, 45 years after King’s visit.
The tapes from the 1967 speech revealed more of King’s comments on riots that had broken out shortly before his visit to the Lowcountry.
