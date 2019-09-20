Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep to play Volvo Car Open for the first time

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. – Reigning Wimbledon champion and Former World No. 1 Simona Halep will make her Volvo Car Open debut in 2020. The 27-year-old Romanian has been ranked within the WTA’s top 10 for the past six years.
The Volvo Car Open will take place April 4 – 12 on Daniel Island in Charleston, SC. Halep joins Belinda Bencic, Amanda Anisimova, Garbiñe Muguruza and defending champion Madison Keys in the growing player field.
"I am so looking forward to playing in Charleston for the first time in my career,” said Halep. “I have heard so many great things about it and am so pleased to have it on my calendar for 2020. I know the players always say they feel at home there, so I can't wait to visit the city and make my debut on the green clay."
Halep has won 19 WTA tournaments in her career, including winning the 2019 Wimbledon title and 2018 French Open title. In addition to capturing her second Grand Slam title in 2019, she was a finalist in Doha and Madrid, a semifinalist in Miami and a quarterfinalist in Dubai, Paris, Eastbourne and Toronto.
“Simona competing in the Volvo Car Open for the first time means so much to us,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “We will be celebrating our 20th year in Charleston and to finally have Simona join our storied roster of players… the timing couldn’t be better! Twice voted a WTA Fan Favorite, Simona has an aggressive, precise style of play; she’s powerful and fast. I am certain our fans will embrace her. Simona has been worth the wait!
Halep was also the 2018 Australian Open finalist and 2017 French Open finalist.
The Volvo Car Open will celebrate its 20th year in Charleston in 2020. The tournament relocated to Charleston from Hilton Head Island, where it was held from 1973 – 2000.
The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The event attracts an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players to Charleston every year.