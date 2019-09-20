Safety a top priority for Sea and Sand festival on Folly beach this weekend

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday marks the first day of the Sea and Sand festival on Folly Beach.
Officials with the public safety department say they’re prepared for up to 9,000 people to visit the island this weekend.
It’s the first major festival in the city since dozens of party-goers were arrested during the now- canceled Folly Gras back in February.
But Kelly Russ, the Folly Association of Businesses event coordinator, said organizers and officials expect the festival this weekend to draw a much calmer, family friendly crowd.
“Sea and Sand has always been the most family friendly event,” Russ said. “It’s an arts and craft show, we made sure we didn’t go down in security. We actually upped security based on previous years for this particular event.”
In addition to fire, EMS and police, there will be 45 security personnel manning entrances and monitoring crowds.
Vendors, musicians, and games will line the beach front for the 29th annual festival. It is the longest running festival on Folly Beach.
Mayor Tim Goodwin said every festival is a learning experience in terms of public safety issues. But he expects a good crowd for the festival this weekend and has no concerns.
The Sea and Sand Festival starts this evening with the Miss Sea & Sand Pageant at Folly River Park.
CLICK HERE for ticket information.
For the rest of the events this weekend, tickets are $6 online and $10 at the door.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.