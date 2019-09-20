SC State on lockdown after early-morning shooting on campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University is urging students to shelter in place after an early-morning shooting Friday.
An email sent out by the college at 2:33 a.m. Friday states a shooting happened at Hugine Suites near K Building and that the campus was on lockdown.
A subsequent email sent about 12 minutes later advised students to avoid the area of Hugine Suites until further notice.
Authorities have not released any information on whether anyone was injured in the shooting or a description of the gunman.
SC State Campus Safety officers are investigating.
Anyone with information should contact Campus Safety at 803-536-7188.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
