Spotty rain Friday, beautiful weekend ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The beautiful weather will continue as we head into the upcoming weekend! There is a slight chance of a shower today as the winds veer onshore. One or two spotty showers can’t be ruled out from the lunch time hour through the evening commute. Overall, the weather looks great today with high temperatures in the low 80s. The weekend looks fantastic with sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s with highs in the mid 80s. We do continue to see a high risk of rip currents at the beaches. Please stay out of the water today!
TROPICS: Busy, but nothing to worry about for us. Hurricane Jerry is the only storm of interest right now and that is likely to turn out to sea over the weekend and early next week. This storm could impact Bermuda next week.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Spotty Shower Possible. High 82.
SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 85.
SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 86.
