Spotty rain Friday, beautiful weekend ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The beautiful weather will continue as we head into the upcoming weekend! There is a slight chance of a shower today as the winds veer onshore. One or two spotty showers can’t be ruled out from the lunch time hour through the evening commute. Overall, the weather looks great today with high temperatures in the low 80s. The weekend looks fantastic with sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s with highs in the mid 80s. We do continue to see a high risk of rip currents at the beaches. Please stay out of the water today!