The changing face of forecasting since Hurricane Hugo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Hurricane Hugo changed the Charleston coast and communities forever. Back then, before SuperDoppler and high-resolution models, it was a sense of community that got the Lowcountry through.
The late great Charlie Hall was the calm voice as the most powerful storm to hit the U.S. in decades approached. The radar was 1950's vintage and the official national hurricane forecast only went out three days but coastal South Carolina officials took the warnings seriously. They issued evacuation orders and pointed all interstate traffic to head out of town.
Though some chose to ride out the storm at home or in shelters, thousands heeded the call, packing their bags, loading their cars, and leaving town.
On TV, the maps were simple, and meteorologists had to plot the storm by hand.
On the September night the hurricane hit, there were no apps, no cell phones, no internet, no social media. There were only television and radio to warn people that a Category 4 storm with 135 mph winds was heading right towards South Carolina with Charleston Harbor as the bullseye.
Hugo made landfall at midnight after every television and radio station was blown off the air. Except one. Iconic Charleston radio personality Michael D was the lone voice in the dark.
“Our focus was to keep the generator running to get the signal to St. George but the wind kept snuffing it out,” the retired DJ says. “It was a pretty exciting night at the radio station. It wasn’t just me and the immediate staff. It was the entire radio station, spouses, pets. We had decided we were going to hunker down. There was an electricity there.”
And as the storm was raging... he even brought a little levity to help a scared audience make it through by answering the phone Domino’s Pizza!
“The pour soul was frightened and he called and we just decided to answer the phone ‘Dominos,’” D recalls, “and the first thing we told him was that we’re not going to honor that 30 minute delivery time. It’s not going to happen.”
The current NWS building didn’t even exist. The old building was about 100 yards away, and the roof came off on that incredible night.
“The improvements we’ve made in hurricane forecast all center around the modeling,” NWS Science and Operating officer Steven Rowley says. “The modeling is just a simulation of what’s going on in the atmosphere and there are so many more simulations available now that we have a much bettter idea of what the possibilities are with any given hurricane as it approaches the coast.”
And the possibility always exists for another hurricane, but 30 years later, Hugo still remains the benchmark.
