Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley reflects on Hurricane Hugo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Though he served as Charleston’s mayor for forty years, Joe Riley may be best known for his service during to the community during Hurricane Hugo. He says it’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since the storm, but he recounted his memories like it all happened yesterday.
“The afternoon before the storm, I felt the responsibility to convince people that this was a killer hurricane and to use the time they had to get out of harm’s way,” Riley says. "People don’t want to leave. It’s a pain in the neck to leave, particularly when you live in low lying areas.
After the storm, his priority was to return the city to a sense of normalcy.
“It was a full-court press 24/7 to get the city back in operation. To get power restored, to get streets cleaned up, to get supplies brought in, to help people. Because the longer it takes to successfully begin the process of recovery, the more damaging it is to people,” he says. “We didn’t want the citizens to feel defeated.”
That meant not just rebuilding homes and businesses, but finding enjoyment in the things that made people happy before the storm, like reopening Waterfront Park. Resuming baseball games. The ultimate goal was for people to know the hurricane did not defeat them.
He says he was proud of the way he saw people come together in the aftermath of the disaster.
“When people were knocked down, they got themselves up. But they wanted to help their neighbor. It was very inspirational. Human spirit," he says. "You were challenged, you recovered. You don’t just think about yourself, you think about others.”
“The hurricane didn’t win. The community won.”
