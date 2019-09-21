Funeral services announced for longtime Georgetown sheriff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Funeral services for Georgetown County Sheriff A. Lane Cribb have been announced.
The funeral will be held Sunday at First Baptist Church of Georgetown at 3 p.m.
Cribb, 73, passed away on Thursday at MUSC following a brief illness.
Cribb started his career in law enforcement in 1973 as an investigator with the South Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control. He continued his work as a criminal investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office until he returned to Georgetown County and began working with the sheriff’s office. He was elected as sheriff in 1992.
