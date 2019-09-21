Hugo survivor: ‘I did think I was going to die that night’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - John Boensch says his decision to not evacuate the Isle of Palms before Hurricane Hugo is one of his life’s biggest regrets.
“I really didn’t want to evacuate. I had everything here, all my boats. And, I really should have gone," Boensch said, recalling the storm thirty years ago.
At the time, he lived with his wife and four-year-old daughter in a duplex at 28th Avenue and Cameron Boulevard. His wife and daughter evacuated to Columbia while he stayed behind.
He was on the phone when the weather started to deteriorate.
“I heard a window break in and I told them I had to go at that point in time,” he said.
A palm tree crashed through the wall, sending water and wind racing into the home. Boensch boarded himself up in his daughter’s room and scribbled out a will on a piece of notebook paper.
“I did think I was going to die that night,” he said. He made plans to escape by paddling on his surfboard to the closest tall building, the city’s recreation department.
He realized he was going to survive the hurricane when the knee-level water started to recede. Boensch spent the next 10 days reconstructing his piece of the island, while awaiting the return of his family.
“[I] can remember them walking up the road and that was probably the best sight I’ve seen ever," he said. "To see their faces again, and hold them in my arms again.”
