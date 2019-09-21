Hugo survivor remembers night inside Lincoln High: ‘I did not think we were going to make it through the night’

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Thirty years after Hurricane Hugo, people in McClellanville remember the terror the storm brought to their fishing village in the northeastern corner of Charleston County.
Marie Facine was a girl when Hugo roared into town. Everyone but her dad decided to head to Lincoln High that Thursday evening.
“I was only 10 years old, so it was kind of a fun day. Almost like a sleepover. You know everybody with pillows and blankets,” Facine said.
Facine and her family were assigned to the band room, located at the back of the school. They headed that way around 8:30 p.m.
"We could hear the wind outside, occasionally the door and the windows would rattle. But again we were just playing games and having fun, almost like a sleepover."
Around 12:30 a.m. everyone started to settle down and go to sleep. About 30 minutes later, water started seeping under the door.
"At first it started coming in slow, and then the band room actually has steps that go down, and so the water started filling the very bottom of the band room area," Facine said.
"And at that time, we started stacking tables and chairs, and that's where we started to stand on tables and chairs."
In some parts of the school, people started removing ceiling tiles and putting children in the ceiling to keep them out of the water.
Marie was standing on a chair, on top of a table.
"The water actually got up to my, probably almost to my shoulders at that point in the band room area," Facine said.
"And then remember we didn't have any electricity so it was also very dark. So not only is the water coming in, but it's really dark so you can't see who's next to you, what's next to you at that point. So yeah, it was very scary."
Facine wasn't going to be able to keep her head above water for much longer, and her mother knew it.
"She was standing on top of the table next to me and as the water began to rise, she grabbed me and put me on her shoulder," Facine said.
She stayed perched on her mom’s shoulders for about an hour-and-a-half until the water started to slowly subside and she could stand on her own again.
They spent the entire night standing on tables and chairs in Hugo floodwater inside the band room of Lincoln High.
"We sang, we prayed, yes ma'am. We sang, we prayed," Facine said.
And although no one ever said the words out loud, death was on everyone's mind.
“I did not think we were going to make it through the night. It was just that scary,” Facine said. “And of course for a 10-year-old at that time, to think that you’re going to die, not even really knowing what dying means at that point, it was just terrifying. It really was.”
A plaque marks the official water line inside Lincoln High that night. It’s way over her head even now, as a full-grown adult.
McClellanville Mayor Rutledge Leland says emergency officials thought the school would have been a safe place for a shelter.
“It’s a long way from the water and nobody would have ever thought that would be a problem. But as it turns out, it was not that high above sea level. And the water came in from the northern part of town and came right into Lincoln,” Leland said.
Because of what happened in Lincoln High, the mayor says there is no longer a designated storm shelter in McClellanville. People are simply urged to get out of town.
Facine attended high school at Lincoln and spent a lot more time in the band room after she joined the marching band. With the passing of time, she was able to joke about her close brush with death inside that very room.
"So every time we entered the band room, I'm like I almost died here, you all just don't know, I almost died here," Facine said.
The ironic thing is while Facine, her mom and their other family members were fighting to keep their head above water inside the high school, her dad stayed at their house just a few miles inland, where there was very little damage.
