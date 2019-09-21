Live 5 anchor Bill Sharpe reflects on Hurricane Hugo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Longtime newsman Bill Sharpe was one of the anchors on the Live 5 set in days before and after Hurricane Hugo hit. He says he’ll never forget the night the storm rolled in.
“When Charlie Hall, our beloved weatherman that night brought in his last update from the National Weather Service, I saw in his eyes and on his face that it wasn’t good news, and I saw how devastated he was," he recalls. “I knew then that our lives were changing like they had never changed before. It was a rough day, rough night at that point. Charlie would get periodic updates from the National Weather Service. We were all hoping for some good news that he would bring in an update and say well it’s veering off. We never got that.”
He remembers the moment they got an update on the set, putting Charleston in the center of the storm’s projected path.
“I got quiet, which I never do,” he says. “And that’s when I shook his hand and said Charlie, all the best to you. Good luck. And he said, ‘Bill good luck to you.’”
At that point, Live 5 closed up its studios on East Bay and Calhoun Street, and signed off the air
“My last thoughts were I’ve never been through anything like this. God help us all, God help us all.”
Hurricane Hugo hit our area as a Category 4 storm with winds up to 135 miles per hour. It took a couple of days before Live 5 was able to broadcast again from a secondary location.
“About two days later. We started broadcasting. We couldn’t get into the television station on East Bay Street downtown – so we started broadcasting from the base of our tall tower. But at least we were on the air. At least we were on the air.”
Bill explains once they were finally allowed back downtown, he wasn’t expecting what he saw.
“I was driving for my first morning back on the air to simulcast when I get to Marion Square where we are now and the National Guardsman were all over the place. It was marshal law here. I looked down King Street and they were lining King Street.”
And while he says it was unnerving to see the response - he was thankful.
“I also felt gratitude toward these guardsman because they were preventing looting.”
Bill explains while the physical damage was awful, things could be rebuilt. He says it was what people went through mentally and emotionally, that really has stuck with him all these years later.
“I remember one day I just looked at the damage several days after the fact and I just broke down and cried... It made me a stronger person, a better person, and a grateful person that it really hasn’t happened again like that. Nobody, ever, wants to live through a hurricane like Hugo.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.