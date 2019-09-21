Live 5 anchor Bill Sharpe reflects on Hurricane Hugo

“When Charlie Hall, our beloved weatherman that night brought in his last update from the National Weather Service, I saw in his eyes and on his face that it wasn’t good news, and I saw how devastated he was," he recalls. “I knew then that our lives were changing like they had never changed before. It was a rough day, rough night at that point. Charlie would get periodic updates from the National Weather Service. We were all hoping for some good news that he would bring in an update and say well it’s veering off. We never got that.”