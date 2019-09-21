Live 5 Weatherman Charlie Hall hated leaving the studio the night Hugo hit. He later realized it was the right call.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The night Hurricane Hugo was approaching the Holy City, a behind-the-scenes battle was playing out at Live 5 News studios.
The battle concerned Charleston’s most famous broadcaster, the legendary Charlie Hall, who served as chief weatherman. It was Hall, after all, who on June 19, 1953, signed the station on with the words, “Channel 5 is now alive.”
“In the past, we've always stayed as long as we could until we were knocked off the air,” anchor Bill Sharpe remembered of that evening. “That was our protocol, because that was our job. Our job was to inform the public our viewers as much as we could until we couldn't anymore.”
That mindset was ingrained in Charlie Hall over the more than 30 years he’d worked at Channel 5.
Hall monitored the track of the storm for days, relying on printout after printout of data.
Sharpe remembered the moment the normally gregarious, talkative Hall’s mood changed dramatically.
“Then the last update that he brought in, I'll never forget that he looked at me and he shook his head and he said, ‘Bill, it’s coming. And it's coming straight for us. And there's no deviation this time where it's going to miss us. It's heading straight here.’ And he shook his head and he got quiet,” Sharpe said.
The implication was, there’s nothing we can do, Sharpe said.
“‘God help us all,’ and I think he felt that way,” he said. “I’ve never seen him that upset.”
The forecast called for Hugo to make landfall after midnight on Friday, Sept. 22, 1989. For Hall, it was a foregone conclusion that he and Sharpe would stay on the air past Thursday night’s 11 p.m. news and into the morning until the power was out.
But the station’s then-owner, Harold Crump, had other ideas. He made the call that the building needed to be evacuated and as much critical equipment as possible moved out of the East Bay Street facility.
Hall recalled the growing tension leading up to the decision in a 1996 interview.
“When he came and gave me the order, ‘We have to leave this building,’ not once, not twice but on three occasions, and the third occasion was a shouting match, [I said], ‘No, I don’t want to go, I want to stay here another two or three hours and he wouldn’t allow it,” Hall said.
Sharpe said leaving the studio early, to Charlie, felt like a betrayal of his extended family, the viewers.
“I think Charlie felt terrible, that he wasn’t doing his job,’” Sharpe said.
Crump came to help the station sign off and assure the viewers that the station would be back on the air as soon as they were able.
“Charlie was furious,” Sharpe remembered. “But Crump explained to our viewers and to us at the same time. ‘Look, I know you to want to stay on as long as you can. But we got to get off the air before the hurricane hits so we can save what we can.”
Hall was upset by the decision but valiantly held his emotions in check on camera.
“I mean, here's Charlie. He's been on the air at that point, 35 years only here. And every time a hurricane hit came close by, he stayed,” Sharpe said. “And so now the biggest hurricane, maybe of the past 50 years at that point to hit Charleston, was coming and he's been told, ‘You gotta go.’”
Sharpe and Hall signed off from the main news studio and Debi Chard, who was at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center took over broadcasting until the power went out.
In those final moments before cutting away to Chard, viewers could see an uncharacteristic look of melancholia on Hall’s face.
“Charlie realized at that point, ‘There's nothing I can do,’” Sharpe said. “‘There's nothing anybody can do. We're off the air in an hour. And I am letting my people down.’”
Water from the storm surge would reach several feet in the studio, causing severe water damage. If the building had not been evacuated, expensive electronic equipment might have been lost in addition to hours of old film and video archive footage that had to be thrown out after the flooding.
But even with the damage, being forced out of the building hit Hall deeply. Sharpe said Hall felt he was committing a dereliction of duty.
“That was that was the feeling of helplessness, anger, frustration,” Sharpe said. “And again, dereliction of duty thought he was deserting the ship.”
In less than 48 hours, crews were broadcasting from a makeshift studio set up at the station’s transmitter site in Awendaw, a small facility hardly outfitted to look like a television studio. The technical crew raced to get a camera connected so that anchors could go on to continue to cover the aftermath.
“Then they realized that no one had brought along a tripod for the camera,” now-retired executive producer Jim DeMauro said. “So, they got duct tape and taped a camera down to a camera shipping box on wheels.” That was how they were able to shoot anchors like Bill Sharpe who appeared in street clothes, unshaven, relaying information as it came in to the makeshift newsgathering center.
A satellite truck that had been used to broadcast images as Hugo first approached landfall was taken to the transmitter site so that directors could switch from camera to camera and get information on the air faster.
Hall still struggled with being forced off the air, even if only a few hours early.
“Charlie was hit hard by everything,” Sharpe said. “He was depressed. It was a tough time for Charlie.”
It would take some time before the station could go back to broadcasting full-time from its downtown studio.
Sharpe recalled reporting to work at the facility to do a radio simulcast and being stopped by National Guardsmen who were patrolling to keep looters away.
“I remember a guy in fatigues National Guard fatigues and wearing an army helmet and having a rifle and a sidearm,” he said.
They demanded his ID before they would allow him to reach the studio. Sharpe said he had the chance to look down King Street where National Guardsmen was stationed at every block.
“Nobody was going to loot with that in place,” he said.
It took time for any sense of normalcy to return. It would take longer for Hall to have a change of heart about the decision to close the studio.
Months later, it was an encounter with a fan made Hall realize it was the right decision.
He recounted the story of pulling into a gas station after noticing someone following him, desperately trying to flag him down.
“He grabbed my hand while I was still putting gas in the car,” Hall said. “And he said, ‘I told my wife if I ever saw you, I was going to stop you and shake your hand.’ And I said, ‘For what?’ And he said, ‘For saving our lives.’ He pointed out that his house on Sullivan’s Island was totally demolished. And he said he and his wife had discussed it, and said they planned to stay there until they saw Charlie Hall leave. And this guy was dead serious.”
It was at that moment that Hall began to realize that he might have accomplished more for the diehard fans waiting to take their own evacuation cue from him than he would have by staying put.
“To me, knowing that what I did or didn’t do…and somebody reacted to that, that they left the low-lying beaches, and he came back to a totally-demolished house, and they would have likely lost their lives” was a profound moment Hall said he’d never forget.
