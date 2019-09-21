McClellanville mayor says town is thriving 30 years ago Hugo

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Thirty years after Hugo, Mayor Rutledge Leland says not only is McClellanville surviving, it’s thriving.
“We’ve got all the businesses going again, we didn’t really lose many people. A couple of families said you know we think we’d rather live somewhere else, but all the local people that were living here then got rebuilt and they’re back here. And we’re actually experiencing a little bit of a building boom now,” Leland said.
He’s been mayor of the fishing village town for 40 years now. But walking along the dock located in front of his seafood business 30 years ago on the day after Hurricane Hugo would have been impossible. Hugo destroyed it, as it did much of the town.
“We just had a real mess, when we woke up the next morning, all we could see was downed trees and limbs, boats upside all over the place and houses, some of the houses were actually gone, but most of the houses were still standing but had been flooded.”
Hugo had left its mark just about everywhere.
“There were two boats sitting right in the middle of Oak Street, right up there by those trees. I mean right in the center. One on one side of the line, and one on the other, just sitting there, looking just perfectly ok,” Leland said.
Leland says Hugo’s 15-foot storm surge decimated the town. The storm parked a 68-foot trawler right in the front of his business.
“On the far end of town out near the Intracoastal Waterway, some of the houses were actually just gone completely, completely demolished. And really, just little pieces of rubble sitting around.”
No lives were lost, but there was no electricity or phone service. The National Guard moved in immediately to protect against looters, and FEMA was in town within 48 hours.
“We had volunteers coming in to bring food and that sort of thing probably within 48 hours, maybe a little longer, depending on exactly where you were,” Leland said. “We had a caravan of trucks come down from New Jersey, with water and ice and food of every imaginable kind, clothing, they were really amazing.”
But even as help arrived, there was still a long road to recovery.
“We had electricity, probably available within about 30 days, but people really weren’t able to use it at first, because all the houses had been underwater and had to be rewired. And electricians obviously stretched to a breaking point,” Leland said.
Slowly but surely, things did get better and back to normal. And if the town is ever hit again by another storm as powerful and in the same manner as Hugo, people are better prepared for it.
“Course we have a lot more FEMA regulations as a result of Hugo. We have to build our houses 15 to 16 feet in the air,” Leland said.
Homes also must have impact-resistant windows and meet other federal requirements.
“It’s expensive, it’s brought the cost of a house up, no doubt about that, but we found out why you do it,” Leland said.
