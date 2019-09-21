Mt. Pleasant business-owners describe staying afloat after Hugo

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Now a Mt. Pleasant staple, Chris’ Dry Cleaning had only been in business for a few years when Hurricane Hugo struck.
“Two days prior to the hurricane hitting, we knew it was real,” Chris Keil said. “[We] bought enough plywood to go over all the windows in our old location.”
That night, the Keil’s home became a refuge with their two children and two other couples riding out the storm together.
“We got in the hallway, closed all the doors, took the light fixture out, took the mattresses and hunkered down underneath the mattresses until the storm was over,” Keil said.
His wife, Dianne, said the hours following the storm were harrowing, as well.
“Once we went outside, it was like walking into a warzone with all the power lines down and there was no sound, no birds, nothing,” she recalled.
The storefront was inoperable for three weeks, until electrical workers from Florida arrived in town. They offered to restore power, if the shop would clean their uniforms.
“When we did open back up, everything was wet, full of sand - we had to do clotheslines out back between the trees. Hang them up to airdry before we could process them,” Chris Keil said. The Keils have pictures depicting their perseverance in a frame in the store’s current location on Coleman Blvd.
“It was amazing,” Dianne Keil said. “I mean, you don’t forget. I hope I never go through that again.”
