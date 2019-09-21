Police searching for suspect in downtown Charleston deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting Saturday morning
Charleston police have identified Javon Brown as the suspect of a shooting that occurred on Harris Street.
Brown has active warrants for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County dispatch at 843.743.7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843.554.1111.
