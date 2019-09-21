Police searching for suspect in downtown Charleston deadly shooting

The Charleston Police Department is searching for Javon Brown, the suspect in a deadly shooting in Downtown Charleston. (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff | September 21, 2019 at 4:52 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 4:52 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting Saturday morning

Charleston police have identified Javon Brown as the suspect of a shooting that occurred on Harris Street.

Brown has active warrants for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County dispatch at 843.743.7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843.554.1111.

