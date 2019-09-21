Shooting in Beaufort County sends 3 to hospital, Suspect still at large

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Friday night that sent 3 people to the hospital.
Deputies arrived to White Road, St Helana Island in report to a shooting incident that left three adults injured. . EMS responded to the scene and transported the three adults one male and two female for treatment of their gunshot wounds.
The two wounded women were treated for their injuries at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital and were later released, the wounded man was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina and remains hospitalized.
After interviewing witnesses, police learned that the individual described that is responsible for the shooting was an African-American man wearing a ski-mask and dark clothing. Witnesses told police that the potential suspect possibly fled the area on foot following the shooting. The suspect has not been identified or located.
This is an ongoing investigation Anyone who has information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.