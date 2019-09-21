SLED investigating Pawleys Island Police Chief Mike Fanning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they are investigating Pawleys Island Police Chief Mike Fanning involving an indecent exposure case.
Authorities say the investigation is concerning an incident that happened at a bar in Murrells Inlet last week.
According to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies responded to the Beaver Bar on the night of Sept. 14 for a call of a possible indecent exposure.
The sheriff’s office report lists Fanning as a suspect and a 23-year-old man as the victim.
The report states that a deputy made contact with the complainant at a hospital parking lot for a statement.
The report goes on to say that the sheriff’s office notified SLED of the incident. Fanning has not been charged.
“We have received allegations involving the Chief of Police of Pawleys Island,” SLED officials said in a statement."An agent has begun an investigation into the matter."
Live 5 News has reached out to Fanning for a comment.
