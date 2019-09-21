Slightly Warmer & Pleasant; Above Normal Temperatures for Start to Fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue dominating the forecast! Look for plenty of sunshine temperatures feeling warm, but pleasant. Highs should climb to the mid 80s this afternoon. There’s no chance for rain so leave the umbrellas at home again! A beautiful night is ahead for some football. If you’re catching the Citadel versus Charleston Southern game this evening temperatures will feel comfortable- 78 degrees for kickoff and 75 degrees around the 4th quarter.
Temperatures will feel slightly warmer tomorrow. Sunday’s highs should peak in the upper 80s under low humidity. High pressure will be keep the region dry once again! Temperatures by the official start to Fall, Monday, will peak in the upper 80s. Hot and humid temperatures return by the end of the work week. The next 7 days are staying mainly dry.
The tropics are staying active with a few areas of possible development in the Atlantic Basin, but there is no immediate concern for the Lowcountry at the moment. Tropical storm Jerry will turn to the away from the U.S early next week and continue to be a non-threat to the Lowcountry. We’ll give you the first alert to any changes!
TODAY: Sunny and pleasant; HIGH: 85,
TOMORROW: Warmer, but pleasant; HIGH: 86.
OFFICIALLY FALL: Warm and dry; HIGH: 88.
TUESDAY: Warm with sun & clouds; HIGH: 89.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
