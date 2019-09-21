Toppling hotel awning remains one of the most familiar images from Hugo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’ve seen a news story about the night Hurricane Hugo battered Charleston 30 years ago, you’ve almost certainly seen the clip.
A storm-battered brown-striped awning shakes violently in the torrential wind and rain of Hurricane Hugo on Sept. 22, 1989.
After a few moments, the awning, at what was then the Charleston Place Hotel, rips away. Metal poles that had held it in place clang in the parking lot like eerie bells ringing in the storm’s arrival.
The clip is one of the most familiar images from the night of Hurricane Hugo and has been played repeatedly over three decades as a testament to the storm’s power.
No one remembers for sure who captured the moment on camera.
But it, along with clips of transformers exploding from a distance and people fighting to walk against the wind as they moved indoors, is one of a limited collection of scenes of the storm’s fury as it happened.
The reason for that is simple: the storm’s intensity quickly reached a point at which it was no longer safe to be outside recording footage.
The storm’s landfall just after midnight meant it came under the cover of darkness that only intensified as power outages became widespread.
Hugo was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall at Sullivan’s Island that September night. The National Hurricane Center recorded maximum sustained winds of 135 mph, and wind gusts of up to 108 mph measured in downtown Charleston.
But as dangerous as the conditions were for videographers, those conditions were short-lived because Hugo was a fast-moving storm.
The National Weather Service office in Charleston said the storm’s fast forward motion and large side meant hurricane-force winds were able to reach inland areas that almost never see such conditions. By 2 a.m. on Sept. 22, just two hours after landfall, the storm was already halfway between Charleston and Sumter. By 5 a.m., wind gusts in Charlotte International Airport reached 63 mph and would eventually reach gusts of up to 100 mph.
The awning clip was shared with CBS News and has been shown across the state and the country during coverage of anniversaries of Hurricane Hugo’s landfall.
It’s one of a small number of images capturing the worst of the hurricane in downtown Charleston, but for many who lived through Hugo, it’s a memory that has endured the test of time.
