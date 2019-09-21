Volunteers lent helping hands to others in Hurricane Hugo aftermath

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The devastation Hurricane Hugo left in its wake helped bring out some of the best in people as volunteers worked to help complete strangers recover.
Gayle Bourne has spent most of her life serving and helping others.
“That’s been my whole career how could I help you how could I assist you, so being with the red cross was a natural for me,” she says. It was that same push to serve that lead Bourne to the Red Cross in 1986 to become a volunteer.
Fast forward to 1989 and Bourne would help after one of the biggest natural disasters the Charleston area had ever seen.
She was assigned to do disaster assessment after Hurricane Hugo.
“We went out in pairs we went house to house. Sometimes it was hard to match up names and numbers because a lot of them were blown away because of debris around,” she said.
Bourne’s assessment area was in Charleston County, mainly in the North Charleston area. Her work also took her to some of the hardest-hit areas as well, including Johns Island, where houses were under trees and power lines were snapped like toothpicks.
“People had structural damage and simply could not be in their houses, as far as damage there was a lot of damage like a war zone,” Bourne says.
Longtime Red Cross volunteer Terry Kornahrens says her mission to help during Hugo was as a shelter manager for North Charleston High School. She says one of at least 20 shelters the Red Cross opened up before the storm.
“The thing I liked about the shelter was the residents they were nice even though they were stressed," Kornahrens says.
At the height of the storm, Kornahrens says her staff moved the more than 800 shelter residents, from the gym into the high school for safety and better protection as the wind started howling and getting stronger.
“Some of the residents decided to go in the stairwell and the ceiling fell down on them,” Kornahrens says.
Kornahrens says thankfully all of the shelter residents were OK and once the sun came up the next day many went back to check the damage to their homes.
Over the weeks to follow, she and with her mom, who also worked for the Red Cross, distributed food to area churches. Her own home had some downed trees, shingles ripped off the roof and no power for weeks.
She says that was minor compared to the devastation she would see in other areas like Sullivan’s Island where she grew up.
“I was in tears because I knew it would be a while before I could get back to visit," she says. "It took about two years to get back over and see it and for them to revitalize it.”
Bourne and Kornahrens say they never thought twice about staying during the storm to help others.
“Someone has to be here. We are trained to be here,” Bourne says.
Thirty years after the storm, Bourne says she still sees reminders of Hugo but also signs of continued hope.
“I saw McClellanville, I saw the storm surge went through the forest now occasionally you will see one tree higher than the rest that’s a Hugo survivor all the other is new growth,” Bourne says.
