Goal Line Stand Seals Victory Over CSU

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Willie Eubanks III stuffed the ball carrier just short of the goal line to help No. 25 The Citadel secure a 22-13 victory over Charleston Southern Saturday evening at Johnson Hagood Stadium.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 22, Charleston Southern 13
Records: The Citadel (2-2), Charleston Southern (0-4)
Location: Johnson Hagood Stadium (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: CIT leads 7-5
How it Happened
- The defenses controlled the opening quarter of play as the teams combined for 107 yards and no points.
- The game remained scoreless until late in the first half when the Bulldogs put together a nine-play drive then ended with a Remus Bulmerfive-yard touchdown run.
- CSU was able to answer at the end of the half as Alex Usry hit a 35-yard field goal as time expired.
- CSU gained momentum out of the locker room as a muffed punt by the Bulldogs set the Bucs up inside Citadel territory.
- The defense held strong as they did not allow a yard forced a 48-yard field goal from Usry to make it a 7-6 game.
- The Bulldogs defense came up big again on CSU's next possession as Eubanks broke up a pass across the middle on fourth down.
- The offense needed only three plays to capitalize as Brian Murdaugh rolled right and hit Raleigh Webb for a 54-yard touchdown pass.
- Eubanks made another big play on the ensuing drive as the stepped in front of a pass for his first interception of the season.
- The offense needed seven plays to cover 24 yards, capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from Bulmer as he outran the defense to the pylon.
- The drive was aided by three personal foul penalties by the Bucs.
- The Bucs pulled within seven points in the fourth quarter on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Jack Chambers to Garris Schwarting.
- The Bulldogs was forced to punt on their next possession. After dropping the snap, Matt Campbell booted a 59-yard punt that was downed at the one-yard line by Ryland Ayers.
- On the next play, the snap went through the hands of the quarterback for a safety.
- The Bucs drove deep into Bulldog territory late in the fourth quarter. A long run was initially called a touchdown, but instant replay called him down short of the goal line.
- After an incomplete pass on first down, Eubanks stuffed the ball carrier inside the one.
- The next play saw Eubanks and Chris Beverly combine to keep the runner out of the end zone.
- On fourth down, Eubanks filled the hole and met the running back, driving him back and giving the ball back to the Bulldogs.
Inside the Numbers
- Brian Murdaugh made his first career start as a Bulldog. He finished the day with 76 yards on 20 carries. He also went 3-for-5 for 81 yards and a touchdown.
- Remus Bulmer reached the end zone for the first times as a Bulldog. The graduate transfer scored on runs of five and one yards.
- Raleigh Webb hauled in a 54-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. He has now caught a touchdown pass in all four games this season.
- Willie Eubanks III led the defense with nine tackles, including two tackles-for-loss, a sack and an interception.
- The interception was the first for the Bulldog defense this year.
- Eubanks made stops on three-straight plays at the goal line in the fourth quarter.
- Marquise Blount added nine tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and three quarterback hurries.
- The safety in the fourth quarter marked the second-straight year the Bulldogs recorded a safety against the Bucs.
- The victory moved the Bulldogs to 32-19 all-time when playing as a ranked team.
Up NextThe Bulldogs open Southern Conference play on Sept. 28 as they travel to face Samford. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.