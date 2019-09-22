Gorgeous Sunday Ahead; Above Normal Temps 1st Week of Fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 80s under plenty of sunshine. Get outside an enjoy the warm, but pleasant temperatures. High pressure will continue to keep the rain chances low this week. Winds will increase out of the south today and warm temperatures to above normal this week. Fall kicks off tomorrow and temperatures will be above normal. High temperatures will near 90 degrees Tuesday and should return to near 90 each day through the end of the week! Warmer mornings will return Tuesday with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Expect the threat for rip currents to stay elevated through the rest of the week.