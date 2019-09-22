Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/21)

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 4.1 innings giving up 6 hits, 3 runs (2 earned) with 2 walks and 4 K’s in a 7-6 loss to Seattle. The Beaufort alum is 3-8 with a 5.31 ERA and 74 K’s in 75.1 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A