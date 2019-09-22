Missouri Uses Opportunistic Defense to Beat South Carolina

After throwing for only 3 yards in the first half, Hilinski threw a perimeter screen to wide receiver Bryan Edwards on the first play of the second half, and Edwards weaved 75 yards for a touchdown. Hilinski guided the Gamecocks down the field on the ensuing drive by converting two third-down passes and one fourth-down pass. But on third-and-goal from Missouri's 3-yard line, Hilinski threw it right to Missouri's Perkins in the end zone, and he returned it 100 yards to give the Tigers a 31-14 lead.