More than 1,100 participate in Lowcountry breast cancer awareness walk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 1,100 people registered for the 2019 Komen Lowcountry More Thank Pink Walk to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and programs.
The event took place on Saturday morning at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
It celebrates survivors, those in the fight and honors those who have died from the disease.
The events included a Survivor Parade and opening ceremony. According to the Susan G. Komen website, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide and the second-most common cancer overall.
The website says the most important thing for people to know is that a diagnosis is not a death sentence and that breast cancer can be treated. It also says the warning signs of breast cancer are not the same for everyone.
The most common signs are a change in the look or feel of the breast, a change in the look or feel of the nipple and nipple discharge.A breast cancer survivor of 26 years, Carol Fiddie, says she’s been attending the Lowcountry Komen events since they began more than 20 years ago.
“The most important thing for me was for me to not keep it a secret, to go ahead and share it and get the support because you need that support for your survival,” Fiddie said. “It just makes you heal faster and it’s just better to get out there and let people help you and support you.”
Participants Karen Wohlgemuth and Marianne Lawson came to show support for survivors they know and to honor those who have died. ”I have a 96-year-old friend that she can’t be here, she survived it when she was in her late 80s and it’s just a miracle to see that she’s still going strong so we’re supporting," Lawson said. “We got to find a cure and we’re going to get there."
Participant Alan Driggers is supporting his coworkers, Karen and Sarah, who are breast cancer survivors."I got blessed to meet them a few years ago via work and it’s been one of the greatest things," Driggers said. “They’re great people, they include me like a part of the family and I’m out here for them.”
A group of people from their families and work came out to show support.
“It’s just, words can’t describe what they’ve been through, I can’t imagine, for anyone else struggling just know that you’re not alone and everybody is in it together,” Driggers said.
For more information about breast cancer visit this site.
