Police chase involving stolen car leads to crash in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say a car crash was the result of a chase involving a stolen car Sunday.
Officers began pursuit with a car that was reported stolen, according to North Charleston police. The chase ended at Meeting Street and Hock Avenue, where the suspect’s car hit another car.
Passengers inside the other car were taken to an area hospital. The amount of people taken to the hospital has not been released.
The driver of the stolen car was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, stealing a vehicle, and possession of firearms. Two handguns were found inside the stolen car.
No other injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.