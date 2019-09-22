Police: ‘Medical situation’ kills 3, sickens 4 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Gray News) - Three people have died and four have been hospitalized Sunday in what Pittsburgh Police call “a medical situation.”
Police said the victims were wearing orange wristbands as part of a party or event.
Those hospitalized range in condition from serious to critical, police said.
Police responding to a call at around 7:30 a.m. found five victims in an apartment, one in elevator outside the apartment and one on a street.
Authorities have not said what has caused the illnesses and deaths.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.