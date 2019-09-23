Authorities capture man wanted for downtown Charleston murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement agencies have captured a 29-year-old man wanted for a murder in downtown Charleston.
The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of Javon Isaiah Brown who was wanted for a murder on Harris Street on Sept. 21.
The coroner’s office says 23-year-old Steven Buie died on the scene.
According to police, Brown was taken into custody around 3 p.m. on Monday on Beaufort Avenue in North Charleston with the assistance of U.S. Marshals, Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputies, the use of Air One the Charleston County Sheriff’s helicopter and North Charleston police.
