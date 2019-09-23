Berkeley County Fentanyl investigation leads to guns, drugs at Moncks Corner home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County investigation into the distribution of Fentanly led investigators to guns and drugs at a home in Moncks Corner.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office say the discovery was made when their drug enforcement unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Maywood Drive.
According to the sheriff’s office, agents had been conducting an investigation regarding the distribution of Fentanyl from someone in the home.
“When agents arrived on scene they were able to quickly locate their target, 31-year-old Eric Hodnett,” BCSO officials said. “Agents made their way into the home to continue the execution of the search warrant.”
BCSO officials say agents found the following inside the home:
- Two plastic bags with a crystal substance, that weighed approximately 2.3 gross grams and field-tested presumptive for Methamphetamine)
- Two plastic bags with a tan rock substance, that weighed approximately 1.7 gross grams and field-tested presumptive for Heroin
- Four plastic bags containing a white powder substance, that weighed approximately 98 gross grams and field-tested presumptive for Fentanyl
- One plastic container with a white powder substance, that weighed approximately 24 gross grams and field-tested presumptive for Fentanyl
- A Glock 23 .40 caliber that was listed as stolen out of North Charleston
- Eight (8) pistols
- Four (4) rifles
- One (1) shotgun
- 31 magazines..... and not the kind you read
- Three drum magazines
- Three suppressors
- 27 boxes of ammunition
- Miscellaneous gun equipment.
The five people in the home were also placed under arrest with Hodnett.
Hodnett was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Meth, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon x2, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime x2 and Distribution of Fentanyl.
Faith Atkinson, 21, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Meth and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Robert McCorkle, 38, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin.
Maria Bair, 37, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin.
Danny Morrow, 38, was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession of Meth. Kaathleen Dodds, 29, was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession of Meth.
“Let this be a clear message to drug-dealers in Berkeley County: We will find you,” the sheriff’s office said.
