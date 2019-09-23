Business owner received object resembling mine in suspicious package investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A police report states that a North Charleston business owner received an object in the mail resembling a mine which led to a suspicious package investigation.
It happened on Sept. 19 at the Charleston Frame and Wheel Heavy truck Repair on 7197 Bryhawke Cir. which led to police and the Air Force to respond to the scene.
Officials with the Air Force, who took over the investigation from police, have not released any information on what the object actually was.
The newly released North Charleston police report states that further investigation of the shipping information on the box led to the discovery that item came from a company called “Automan Inc.” The business owner who received the package told police that the company were a major supplier of his business.
The investigation began on Sept. 19 when officers responded to the Charleston Frame and Wheel Heavy Truck Repair for a suspicious package with no return address that was delivered to the business on the morning of Sept. 18.
The owner of the business said he opened the package and placed it on an empty barrel at the back of the business.
According to police, he then decided to call a military friend of his and described the item he received.
“His friend then sent him a picture of a mine (explosive device) resembling the object he had sitting on his empty barrel,” the police report stated.
The business owner then called police.
Officers then cleared the building and blocked the street near the scene and began clearing the surrounding business.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called to investigate the item for removal and or disposal.
