CofC confirms Mumps outbreak on campus

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that may result in parotitis, which causes swelling in the cheek and jaw area below the ear. Other common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite. Some people who get mumps have very mild or no symptoms and often do not know they have the disease. Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks. Mumps can occasionally cause complications including deafness, inflammation of the testicles, brain, tissue covering the brain, ovaries, and breasts. Mumps is spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat.