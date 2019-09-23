Cops: Mt. Pleasant man illegally soliciting yard work gets into chase with officers, damages patrol vehicle

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man who was illegally soliciting yard work at a Mount Pleasant neighborhood got into a foot chase with police officers and damaged a patrol car after he was placed in the back seat of the vehicle.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested 35-year-old Jeremy Daniel Twilley.
His arrest stems from an incident on Sunday when a police officer responded to a home on North Shadow Drive for a man soliciting yard work.
A woman said a man came to her property and offered to remove some branches for her with a chainsaw. The woman said that the man was very “pushy” and said that he had “to do it right now,” and he would come right back with his chainsaw to do the work.
The man then left after the woman’s husband came to the door and asked him to leave.
Officers reported finding the suspect, later identified as Twilley, riding a bicycle down Rosemead Road. The responding police officer said when he got behind Twilley, the suspect went through a stop sign without stopping.
The officer then conducted a traffic stop at which point authorities say Twilley admitted that he had stopped at a house, and said he was asking about a car and denied soliciting for business. Police say Twilley had been previously warned about soliciting business without a town license which may lead to an arrest.
According to investigators, Twilley asked if he was going to jail, and when the officer said he was going to jail, Twilley “became agitated as evidenced by his raised voice and exited presentation.”
The responding officer reported that Twilley began to move away as the officer attempted to secure his arm to place him in handcuffs.
MPPD officials said Twilley then ran which started a foot pursuit with officers who eventually placed Twilley into custody on Robin Road.
Officers reported that after Twilley was placed in iron legs and inside of a patrol vehicle, “almost immediately, Mr. Twilley began to scream, kick, and bang his head in the rear of the vehicle."
MPPD officials say while he was being transported to jail, Twilley continued to kick the door, damaging the interior of the patrol vehicle.
