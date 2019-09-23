Cops: Wanted man touches woman inappropriately, then punches her after confrontation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are searching for a man accused of touching a woman inappropriately then punching her after he was confronted.
Investigators are looking for 29-year-old Clarence Christopher Deval Wiggins wanted for second-degree assault and battery and third-degree assault and battery.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Det. Mitrevska at (843) 720-3041 or the on duty CPD Central detective at (843) 743-7200.
The investigation began on Sept. 13 when police responded to the Silver Dollar on 478 King Street for an assault.
The victim said it began when the suspect touched her inappropriately.
A report states that when the victim and another woman confronted the suspect outside, the suspect became irate and began yelling at both women.
According to police, during the heat of the argument the suspect struck the victim in the mouth with a closed fist.
Police say after the physical altercation, the suspect fled the area. The victim said the suspect left in a white Cadillac Escalade.
