Deputies charge woman accused of following school bus, showing gun after traffic accident

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman is facing charges in connection with an incident involving a school bus carrying Dorchester District 2 students.
Brendysha Christian Liner, 25, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, disturbing schools, and carrying a weapon onto school property, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rick Carson.
The incident began late Thursday afternoon with a minor traffic accident, deputies say.
The driver of the school bus told investigators she almost hit Liner’s car when Liner changed lanes while the bus was pulling out of a side street onto Ashley Phosphate Road.
Deputies say the driver did not know the two vehicles had collided causing minor damage.
The bus driver told deputies Liner then followed her to one of the bus stops. While attempting to let two children off the bus Liner approached the bus waving with her right hand and was hitting the bus door with a gun in her left hand, the report states.
Deputies say the driver drove the bus away and Liner continued to follow her.
Dorchester County School District 2 spokesperson Pat Raynor said there were 15 students on the bus coming from Fort Dorchester High School at the time.
When deputies responded, Liner told them she did not have a firearm but only her cell phone. Deputies were unable to locate a firearm in the vehicle or on her person, the incident report states.
“An investigation was begun Thursday afternoon,” Carson said. “Since Thursday afternoon additional information and evidence came to light which led to the arrest warrants being obtained.”
Liner was released after a bond hearing on a total of $55,000 cash surety bonds.
