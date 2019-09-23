FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watch Jerry, Karen and soon-to-be Lorenzo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With hurricane season in its peak, there are two tropical storms in the Atlantic and a depression expected to become the third tropical storm later Monday.
Jerry continued its north-northwestward movement overnight Monday.
At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 27.8 North, longitude 67.7 West, about 255 miles south-southwest of Bermuda, where a tropical storm watch is in effect.
Jerry is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion should continue Monday. A turn to the north is expected Monday night followed by a turn to the northeast on Tuesday.
On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda by Tuesday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.33 inches).
Karen is a disorganized tropical storm moving slowly to the northwest across the southeastern Caribbean Sea.
Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 63.9 West, about 180 miles west of St. Vincent. Karen is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue Monday.
A turn toward the north is expected on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea through Monday night. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in strength will be possible during the next 48 hours because of strong upper-level winds.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles, mainly northeast through southeast of the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
The newest disturbance is already getting better organized in the far eastern Tropical Atlantic and is expected to become Tropical Storm Lorenzo later on Monday.
At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 10.8 North, longitude 22.2 West, about 315 miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue through Monday afternoon. A motion toward the west-northwest is expected Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression should pass well to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands Monday and Monday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later Monday and a hurricane by Tuesday night or early Wednesday.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
Of the three systems, the one most worth keeping an eye on is Karen, according to Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine.
Jerry, the best-organized of the three, will not have any impact on the southeastern United States. Karen will likely stall out south of Bermuda and it is at that point that computer models begin to differ on where it will go.
“The models can’t rule out impacts on the United States,” Sovine said.
But it’s still too early to tell when and if the storm will turn toward us.
Lorenzo is the furthest out in the Atlantic, so it’s far too early to tell what direction it may head, though early computer models show it will turn toward the north Atlantic.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.