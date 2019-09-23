FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watch Jerry, Karen and soon-to-be Lorenzo

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 10.8 North, longitude 22.2 West, about 315 miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue through Monday afternoon. A motion toward the west-northwest is expected Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression should pass well to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands Monday and Monday night.