First week of Fall to feel like Summer!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fall officially began at 3:50 this morning but it won’t feel like it for most of the week ahead! The cool mornings will fade away over the next couple of days with morning lows in the 70s starting Wednesday through the weekend. High temperatures will be warming too with upper 80s today and low 90s tomorrow. Highs will range between 88°-92° through Sunday with lots of sunshine and minimal rain chances. There is a small chance of a shower on Wednesday, otherwise, we expect dry, sunny weather this week.
TROPICS:
- Tropical Storm Jerry will pass near Bermuda over the next 36 hours. Jerry will move NE, away from the United States. No threat!
- Tropical Storm Karen is very disorganized this morning in the Caribbean. Karen could be downgraded to a tropical depression and there are questions over whether this survives the next 48 hours. Karen will move north through Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands bringing rain and gusty winds. Based of the current forecast, Karen will continue to move north until Friday/Saturday when it likely stalls out south of Bermuda as a ridge of high pressure builds north of storm. This may cause Karen to turn westward toward the United States. This possibility is not fully supported by the computer models which leads to a high level of uncertainty and a low level of confidence in the eventual track. We’ll keep you updated.
- Tropical Depression #13 has formed near the coast of Africa and will likely become Lorenzo later today. This will likely become a hurricane, possibly a major hurricane, by the weekend. Early indicators show this storm making an early exit northward and perhaps never posing a risk to any land areas.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 92.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.