First week of Fall to feel like Summer!

- Tropical Storm Karen is very disorganized this morning in the Caribbean. Karen could be downgraded to a tropical depression and there are questions over whether this survives the next 48 hours. Karen will move north through Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands bringing rain and gusty winds. Based of the current forecast, Karen will continue to move north until Friday/Saturday when it likely stalls out south of Bermuda as a ridge of high pressure builds north of storm. This may cause Karen to turn westward toward the United States. This possibility is not fully supported by the computer models which leads to a high level of uncertainty and a low level of confidence in the eventual track. We’ll keep you updated.