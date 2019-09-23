Funeral for Dr. Emily English Clyburn to be held Monday morning in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of people are expected to pay final respects to Dr. Emily English Clyburn, a longtime activist and the wife of House Majority Whip Rep. James E. Clyburn.
Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Morris Brown AME Church on Morris Street in downtown Charleston. She passed away Thursday morning at the age of 80.
Clyburn, a native of Moncks Corner, met her future husband in jail after a civil rights protest at South Carolina State University. Their passion for change kept them together for 58 years. Known for being a gentle woman and advocate for education, those who love her say her legacy will last forever.
A librarian, activist, philanthropist, and trailblazer in her own right, Clyburn earned her masters in Librarianship from Atlanta University and the University of South Carolina.
Throughout her life, she fought for civil rights and education. She was a lifetime member of the NAACP and active at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston.
Charleston Police will shut down a portion of Morris Street Monday morning at 8 a.m. to prepare for the funeral service.
Morris Street will be shut down between King Street and St. Phillip Street. The roads will remain closed through the service, which is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. Roads will reopen as soon as possible, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Drivers in the area should expect temporary traffic delays as the motorcade makes its way to the church.
Those attending the service will be allowed to park at the following locations:
- On the east side of St. Phillip Street from Cannon Street to Radcliffe Street
- On Radcliffe Street from King Street to St. Phillip Street
- Morris Brown AME Church (140 parking spaces)
- The parking lot at 10 Morris Street (60 parking spaces)
- Tt. Patrick Catholic Church at 134 St Philip Street (15 parking spaces)
Clyburn will be laid to rest at Crescent Hill Memorial.
McMaster ordered flags in South Carolina flown at half-staff in her honor.
Her husband represents the South Carolina sixth district in the House, which includes most of North Charleston. He was elected to the seat in 1992 and has held it ever since. Officials like Nancy Pelosi and South Carolina Gov. McMaster attended a celebration of life ceremony for Clyburn in Columbia on Sunday.
House votes have been canceled for Monday so that other members of Congress can attend the funeral.
Family members request that in lieu of flowers, people contribute to the Emily England Clyburn Honors College Endowment at SCSU and/or the Emily E. Clyburn Huddle Room at the Cathy Novinger Girl Scout Leadership Center in Columbia.
