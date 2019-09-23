Summerville Medical Center donates $23,500 to March of Dimes

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Medical Center presented a check $23,500 check to the March for Babies Walk during a the March for Dimes Awards Ceremony Friday.
“We are honored this year to work alongside March of Dimes for such an important cause,” Summerville Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Karrie Powell said. “At Summerville Medical Center we are dedicated to providing our Lowcountry moms and babies with the outstanding care and support they need through our advanced obstetric and neonatal services.”
Summerville Medical Center was the Presenting Sponsor for the 2019 March for Babies Walk with Powell serving as the chairperson.
“We’re grateful for the support of Summerville Medical Center,” Charleston March of Dimes Development Manager Laura Tregner said. “The dedication and commitment by Summerville Medical Center’s physicians and clinicians to support the health of moms and babies is tremendous for our community. Their commitment to the 2019 March for Babies Walk helps build a brighter future for us all.”
March of Dimes works with mothers and babies to support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy for children born prematurely or with birth defects.
