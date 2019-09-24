DSS clarifies qualifications for automatic replacement SNAP benefits following Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When Hurricane Dorian came through the Lowcountry the first week of September many people lost power for more than 24 hours.
As a result, the South Carolina Department of Social Services announced a list of counties and zip codes eligible to receive automatic replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance known as SNAP benefits.
However, only certain people qualify for replacement benefits and it's based on your monthly issuance date. People who qualify will receive 20 to 30 percent of their benefits replaced, not the total amount.
You must already be receiving SNAP benefits to get replacement benefits.
Last Thursday, DSS announced people residing in the following zip codes at the time of Hurricane Dorian will automatically receive replacement benefits to replace food lost as a result of prolonged power outages.
- Beaufort County: 29907, 29920, 29926, 29935, 29940
- Colleton County: 29435, 29438, 29446, 29452, 29474
- Dillon County: 29563
- Georgetown County: 29440, 29510
- Horry County: 29568
- Orangeburg County: 29048, 29133, 29432
- Williamsburg County: 29056, 29510
- Berkeley County: all zip codes
- Charleston County: all zip codes
- Dorchester County: all zip codes
However, after concerns from people in the community not receiving replacement funds DSS clarified what kind of replacement people can expect in the following categories:
- If you are issued benefits between September 1 and 5 you should automatically receive 20 percent of your SNAP benefits replaced.
- If you are issued benefits between August 19 and 31 you should automatically receive 30 percent of your SNAP benefits replaced.
- If you are issued benefits between August 1 and 18 you will not get automatic replacement.
Automatic replacement means you do not have to fill out paperwork and the funds will appear directly on your card.
If you do not qualify for automatic replacement you can visit your local DSS office to fill out an affidavit to describe your needs and you may need to include proof of your power outage from your utility provider.
The replacement benefits are made possible from a federal waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service.
If you have any questions you can contact DSS at 1-800-616-1309.
DSS officials say lately they have been receiving a higher intake of calls.
