Live 5 nominated for 12 awards from RTDNAC/AP, the most in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News has been nominated for 12 awards from the Radio, Television, and Digital News Association of the Carolinas.
The 12 nominations, which span from anchors to reporters to producers and photographers behind the scenes, are the most of any television station in the state.
The winners will be announced on Oct. 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Live 5 anchors, reporters and producers have been nominated for the following awards:
- Daytime Newscast - Live 5 News This Morning
- Outstanding News Operation
- Best education story - Moldy Classrooms by Kolbie Satterfield
- Best general news story - Vanished from the VA Hospital by Michal Higdon
- Best investigative story - Charleston County School District child pornography case by Carter Coyle
- Best News Website - Live5News.com by Patrick Phillips, Ray Rivera and Nick Krueger
- Best Sports Special - Road to Victory – by Kevin Bilodeau, Thomas Gruel, Abbey O’Brien, Chris Obarski, and Rob Way
- TV News Anchor of the Year - Bill Sharpe
- TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year - Rob Way
- TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year - Kolbie Satterfield
- TV News Producer of the Year - Becca King
- TV News Photographer of the Year - Craig Lloyd
