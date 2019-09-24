Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 3)

Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 3)
The NFL logo, as seen on a goalpost stanchion during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) (Source: Jose Juarez)
September 24, 2019 at 4:40 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 4:40 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 21-17 loss to Buffalo

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 2 tackles in a 21-17 loss to Buffalo. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, 4 TFL and 1 Sack this season

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at Tackle in a 30-14 loss to New England

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - Had 3 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 31-6 win over Miami. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 3 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack this season

Fadol Brown, DE, Green Bay Packers - Did not have a tackle in a 27-16 win over Denver

Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Inactive in a 38-20 loss to Carolina

Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Inactive in a 32-31 loss to the Giants

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.