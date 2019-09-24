Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 3)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 21-17 loss to Buffalo
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 2 tackles in a 21-17 loss to Buffalo. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, 4 TFL and 1 Sack this season
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at Tackle in a 30-14 loss to New England
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - Had 3 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 31-6 win over Miami. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 3 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack this season
Fadol Brown, DE, Green Bay Packers - Did not have a tackle in a 27-16 win over Denver
Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Inactive in a 38-20 loss to Carolina
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Inactive in a 32-31 loss to the Giants
