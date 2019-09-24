Man’s body found shot in N. Charleston, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man’s body was found with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning in North Charleston, according to police.
Officers initially responded to a call for a body found near a driveway in the 7800 block of Northside Drive. They found the body of a white male who had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, according to North Charleston police spokesman Scott Deckard.
Traffic was impacted in the area until 6 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation by the North Charleston police department.
