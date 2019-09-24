Mark Clark Expressway project moving ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The I-526 project is moving ahead, according to Charleston County Council Chairman Elliot Summey.
Gov. Henry McMaster was in the Lowcountry along with other state and local lawmakers who gave an update on the Mark Clark Expressway project that would complete I-526 to James and Johns islands.
Currently, there’s no timeline on when construction will begin, but Summey says the money is in place and they are in the permitting process.
McMaster says both the county and the state infrastructure bank have the money figured out.
