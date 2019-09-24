Mr. K’s Piggly Wiggly closes after 37 years in business

SUMMERVILLE , S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville staple has closed after 37 years in business.
Mr. K’s Piggly Wiggly on 404 North Cedar Street closed this past Saturday. It will reopen under new ownership on Wednesday.
The business’ official Facebook page released the following statement:
We would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the Summerville community! It has been our pleasure to serve you, our customers, for the past 37 years. So many thoughtful comments and fond memories have been shared with all of us today... our last day. Please come by on Wednesday when the store reopens under new ownership. Again, thank you all for 37 great years!
Longtime owner Jack Kersting, affectionately known as Mr. K, died last December.
