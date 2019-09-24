Officials seek help identifying burned body found on side of SC road

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials are working to identify the burned body of a woman found on the side of the road in the Richburg area of Chester County Friday morning.
The call came in around 11:30 a.m. when someone spotted what appeared to be a body in a ditch on the side of Lizzie Melton Road near Old Richburg Road and I-77. Deputies quickly responded to the scene and confirmed it was a burned human body.
“The woman, believed to be Hispanic or Caucasian, was between 18 and 25 years of age, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighed approximately 110 lbs,” deputies say.
The victim had several distinctive tattoos, including the word “Loyal” over her right eye and five stars in a crescent shape under her right eye. She also had a heart under her left eye and a five-pointed star on the right side of her neck. The word, “Blessing” was tattooed on her stomach, deputies say and the word “SEXY” was tattooed on her right thigh.
The woman had the names “Ethan” and “Emily” tattooed on her right foot.
The woman also had a specific medical condition in which a medical device had been placed her cranium.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on the woman’s identity to contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said the area around the body was also burned. He said seeing the body was a “terrible” sight.
Dorsey said the investigation is going to pull on all available resources to make sure there is justice found for the person who was found burned.
This remains an active investigation by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the Chester County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
Anyone with any information about the case should call their local law enforcement office immediately.
