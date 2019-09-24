Orangeburg man arrested in connection with burglary ring across the state

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg man has been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries across the state.
“This was a burglary ring of five who committed burglaries not only in South Carolina but in multiple states,” Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “One defendant estimated the group made between 200 and 300 burglaries in South Carolina alone.”
John Paul Thompson, 47, has been charged with five counts of criminal conspiracy, five counts of malicious injury to real property, four counts of grand larceny, three counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of petit larceny.
On Friday a second suspect, Eric Youngblood, 36, was charged with five counts of criminal conspiracy, six counts of malicious injury to real property, four counts of grand larceny, three counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of petit larceny.
Three other suspects were involved in at least 16 South Carolina burglaries are being held Lowcountry counties for similar crimes in their jurisdictions.
One of the three suspects, Brandon Roberts, 24, is believed to be connected to five burglaries that took place between May and June in the eastern part of Orangeburg County.
Roberts has not been extradited brought back to Orangeburg County to face charges.
According to officials, the suspects were dubbed the “pillowcase bandits” because they used pillowcases taken from victims’ homes to carry stolen items. They are believed to have been active from Virginia to Florida.
OCSO says the burglary ring began to unravel in March when Berkeley County investigators noticed a series of similar burglaries there. The investigation quickly spread to surrounding counties, including Orangeburg County.
Sheriff Ravenell says some of the items stolen in Orangeburg County have been recovered and the owners have been identified.
The cases were investigated by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Burglary Task Force.
During a hearing on Tuesday, Thompson was formally presented his rights and informed he can apply for bond in front of a circuit court judge at a later date.
Youngblood was denied bond.
